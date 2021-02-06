Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

