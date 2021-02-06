Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Shares Gap Up to $38.26

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $44.48. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

