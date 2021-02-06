Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE ST opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after purchasing an additional 205,362 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 202,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.