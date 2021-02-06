Sentinel (SENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $351,175.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $351,175.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

