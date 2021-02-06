Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

