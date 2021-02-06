Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day moving average of $248.04. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

