Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

