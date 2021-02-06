Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pool by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Pool by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pool by 1,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,800,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.29.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.