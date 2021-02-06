Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after buying an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 598,126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 856,637 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,254,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of -732.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

