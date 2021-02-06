Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

