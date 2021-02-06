Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 70,367 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,367 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.