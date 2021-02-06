Sergio Traversa Sells 3,278 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $114,959.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,263.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $21,090.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.