Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $17.54. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 586,974 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

