SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of SHSP opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SharpSpring by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

