Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

CLM stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

