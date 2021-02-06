Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

