Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

