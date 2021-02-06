Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter.

DCF opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

