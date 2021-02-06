Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Declines By 12.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $971,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,917. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.