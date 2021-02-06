Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 12.5%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $58.00 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

