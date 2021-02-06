SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SIBN opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

