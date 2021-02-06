Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIEGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SIEGY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

