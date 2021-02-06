Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

