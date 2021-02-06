Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $6.51. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sientra shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 58,167 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

