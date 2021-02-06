SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

Several analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get SIG plc (SHI.L) alerts:

LON:SHI traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 31.64 ($0.41). 1,665,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.04. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 14.38 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 89.98 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The firm has a market cap of £373.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

About SIG plc (SHI.L)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.