Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,929 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $217.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

