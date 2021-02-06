Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $782,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

