Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYMB. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,210,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 563,126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 78,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.91 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.

