Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.