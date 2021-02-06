SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Gap Up to $64.50

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.50, but opened at $67.50. SigmaRoc shares last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 722,575 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £190.94 million and a PE ratio of 48.57.

About SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.