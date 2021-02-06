Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Signet’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Sturdy digital operations are favoring the company’s performance. Recently, it delivered robust performance this holiday season. Management highlighted that credits for same store sales growth can be mainly attributed to strong digital capabilities. The company, as part of its transformation strategies, is emphasizing on boosting online services. This along with prudent merchandising policies attracted new customers and boosted market share this holiday season. Signet also strives to boost its banners by broadening assortments. Additionally, the company updated its sales view for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. We note that Signet expects same store sales to be up 4-5% during the fourth quarter while total sales are expected in the bracket of $2.10-$2.12 billion.”

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

SIG stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.