Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 508,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 431,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,128. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 147,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after purchasing an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.