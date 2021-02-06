Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

