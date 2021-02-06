SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Beacon Securities

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Beacon Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.35.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -19.05. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

