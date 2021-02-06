Simon Property Group (SPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

