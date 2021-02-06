Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust -9.51% -2.33% -1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sino Land and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Postal Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $759.46 million 13.06 $216.58 million N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust $11.29 million 13.55 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sino Land beats Postal Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

