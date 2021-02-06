SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 98 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.