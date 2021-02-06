SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Insiders sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

