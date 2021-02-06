SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $298.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

