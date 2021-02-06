SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVIP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

