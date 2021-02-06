SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 in the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

