SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 169.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,800.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.