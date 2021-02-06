SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

