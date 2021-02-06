SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 49,054 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for about 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,191,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nutanix by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nutanix by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

