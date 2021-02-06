SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

