Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $58.00 Price Target at 140166

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by 140166 from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Snap by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

