Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

