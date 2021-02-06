Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $306.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.16. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snowflake (SNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.