Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.98. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 26,469 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

