Sonova’s (SONVY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

